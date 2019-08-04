Recently, an FBI bulletin dated May 30, 2019 identifies “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” as a terror threat.

“The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts,” the document states.

In the wake of the increase of mass shootings, that would make sense.

However, The New York Post reports, “The bureau said another factor driving the mounting threat is ‘the uncovering of real conspiracies or cover-ups involving illegal, harmful, or unconstitutional activities by government officials or leading political figures.'”

Beware those that question the manufactured narrative. The Military Industrial Complex is watching you.

Sierra Nevada Corporation, an aerospace and defense company in conjunction with the U.S. military at Southcom is conducting surveillance tests across six Midwestern states using high-altitude balloons according to documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveal.

The Guardian reports, “….the balloons are intended to “provide a persistent surveillance system to locate and deter narcotic trafficking and homeland security threats.”

The surveillance was authorized to be carried out from July 12, 2019 to 3:00 A.M. EST September 01, 2019. And they are currently surveying South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Illinois. The balloons are connected through a mesh network which allows them to share data, possibly using a video capture system called Gorgon Stare: a surveillance system comprised of nine cameras capable of recording panoramic images across an entire city simultaneously.

Jay Stanley of the ACLU says “We do not think that American cities should be subject to wide-area surveillance in which every vehicle could be tracked wherever they go.”

“We should not go down the road of allowing this to be used in the United States and it’s disturbing to hear that these tests are being carried out, by the military no less.”

There has been no response from the Pentagon, Southcom, or Sierra Nevada Corporation. According to the Guardian “…none of the parties involved would say whether the Midwest vehicle data would be deleted, stored or passed on to other federal or local agencies.

Even more disturbing is that Sierra Nevada isn’t the only company doing the tests. World View recently did a dozen tests for a client they won’t name gathering data they won’t reveal. Protecting the privacy of the client while preying on the privacy of the average American citizen.