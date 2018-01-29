FBI Deputy Director McCabe 'Removed' Day After Bureau Reads Memo

Update: The House Intelligence Committee has voted to release the classified FISA memo to the public and has opened an investigation into the FBI and Department of Justice.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has been “removed” from the bureau following FBI Chief Christopher Wray reading the secret FISA memo alleging wrongdoing by the Justice Department and Obama administration.

McCabe’s roles in both the Clinton email investigation and Russia probe came into question after it was reported last week that he, in addition to former Director James Comey and Rod Rosenstein, is named in the 4-page memo drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) alleging “shocking” revelations of collusion and corruption.

McCabe’s removal comes the day after acting FBI Director Christopher Wray read the memo on Capitol Hill on Sunday.

Donald Trump Jr. sparred with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Twitter over the suspicious timing of McCabe’s departure.

“Yeah right, that’s why he stepped down a day after the FBI saw the FISA memo and the day the House votes on its release. Sure. That’s it,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Now the other media sheep have their talking points. Go spread the gospel. Who do you think you’re kidding at this point?”

Yea right, that’s why he stepped down a day after the FBI saw the FISA memo and the day the house votes on its release. Sure. That’s it. Now the other media sheep have their talking points. Go spread the gospel. Who do you think you’re kidding at this point? #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/NjJv54lStb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Though McCabe had been set to retire sometime in March, the timing of this particular development has not gone unnoticed by other leading conservative voices.

So speculation is compromised #2 Andrew McCabe finally forced out after FBI Director reviews the memo exposing Obama FBI/DOJ abuses of FISA process targeting @RealDonaldTrump. #ReleaseTheMemo is a given at this point. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 29, 2018

Fox News’ Herridge reporting that Wray read memo yesterday. McCabe out today. #ReleaseTheMemo #FireMueller — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 29, 2018

Andrew McCabe resigned one day after Wray read the memo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2018

Even CNN’s Jim Acosta acknowledged McCabe was “essentially being pushed out” after Wray reviewed the memo.

More… Source telling us FBI Director Wray told McCabe he was bringing on a new team and that he was not part of it. Writing was on the all. All points to McCabe essentially being pushed out. https://t.co/6gET0Y7dOH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

McCabe had been the focus of criticism by President Trump and other Republican lawmakers for reports of conflict of interest involving McCabe’s wife and the Clintons.

.@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, “in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017

Trump even taunted McCabe after news of his retirement broke in December.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The House Intelligence Committee is set to vote on the “FISA abuse” memo’s release January 29 at 5pm ET, which is thought to pass due to the Republicans 13 to 9 advantage in the committee.

Of course, the Democrats announced they have drafted their own “counter memo” in an effort to downplay the severity of the FISA memo’s revelations.

“The American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is,” Schiff said on CNN last week.

