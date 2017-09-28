FBI Director Warns Terrorist Groups Could Soon Launch Drone Attack Against U.S.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress on Wednesday that terrorist groups may soon have the capacity to carry out drone attacks against the United States and described the threat as imminent.

“We do know that terrorist organizations have an interest in using drones; we’ve seen that overseas already with some growing frequency and I think the expectation is it’s coming here imminently,” Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “I think they are relatively easy to acquire, relatively easy to operate, and I think quite difficult to disrupt and monitor.”

Nicholas Rasmussen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said terrorists could target American citizens using drones equipped with chemical weapons or small explosives the size of a grenade.

To prepare for the threat, he said, counterterrorism agencies have established teams of intelligence experts who are dedicated full-time to examining the possible tactics and techniques of terrorists in possession of drones.

Read more