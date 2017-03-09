FBI Head: 'Your Memories Are Open To Government Scrutiny'

James Comey, the head of the FBI told a cybersecurity conference Wednesday that there is no such thing as privacy in America.

Speaking at a conference at Boston College, Comey stated that all Americans should now accept that their conversations and communications may not remain private.

“There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America; there is no place outside of judicial reach,” Comey declared.

‘Even our communications with our spouses, with our clergy members, with our attorneys are not absolutely private in America,’ The FBI Director added.

Comey was attempting to normalise the kind of mass surveillance that the government has engaged in, as exposed over the past few years via Wikileaks documents, the latest of which were released this week.

While Comey said that Americans “have a reasonable expectation of privacy in our homes, in our cars, in our devices,”he maintained that “In appropriate circumstances, a judge can compel any one of us to testify in court about those very private communications.”

Comey also claimed that the FBI has been unable to gain access to 43 percent of electronic devices that the agency has attempted to break into, and that because of this somehow, a good balance between civil liberties and protecting security is still intact.

“We all value privacy. We all value security. We should never have to sacrifice one for the other,’ Comey said, adding “Our founders struck a bargain that is at the center of this amazing country of ours and has been for over two centuries.”

During the speech, Comey declared his intention to see out his 10-year-term at the FBI. “You’re stuck with me for another six and a half years,” he told the conference.

Comey was speaking off the back of the ‘Vault 7’ CIA leaks, revealing insight into mass government surveillance techniques, and President Trump’s claims that he was wiretapped at the behest of the Obama administration.

Speaking with Sean Hannity Wednesday night, national security correspondent Sara Carter revealed that there are two separate government investigations of Trump’s servers going on.

“I spoke to some very senior U.S. officials, they clarified this. They said there was a FISA warrant in October that was looking at the overall Russian hacking investigation, but that the FBI, when they monitored the server at Trump Tower it was actually located away from Trump Tower. It wasn’t under the FISA. They did normal strategic type of FBI investigations that didn’t require the FISA. So they went into the server but they did not use the FISA to do that. They did have a FISA however in October at the exact same time as this investigation.” Carter stated.

“So there’s two instances now of spying?!” Hannity responded.

“Two! Yes! Two instances so this is completely new evidence and remember we all thought and everybody had reported that the server was inside Trump Tower. The server was not located in Trump Tower according to our sources.” Carter confirmed.

Carter also confirmed that her sources say the FBI found no evidence whatsoever of any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the course of its investigations.

“In fact when we spoke to our sources who had direct access to this investigation what was happening with the FBI, they didn’t even find evidence of collusion with uh Lt. General Mike Flynn,” Carter noted, adding “which is interesting because even when those leaks came out and they were referring to the Logan Act and everybody saw this as… They thought this was a part of the original investigation into, uhh, Russian hacking and now President Trump.”