FBI Misses Deadline to Produce Docs on Clinton Whistleblower Raid

Image Credits: FBI.

The Justice Department and FBI have missed a Wednesday deadline to provide information about the government’s mysterious raid on a former FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower’s home last month.

Sixteen FBI agents on Nov. 19 raided the home of Dennis Nathan Cain, who reportedly gave the Justice Department’s Inspector General (IG) documents related to the Uranium One controversy and potential wrongdoing by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The documents in question allegedly showed that federal officials failed to investigate possible criminal activity related to Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and Rosatom, a Russian nuclear company. Its subsidiary purchased Canadian mining company Uranium One in 2013.

Read more


Related Articles

George Papadopoulos Reveals Plan to Run for Congress

George Papadopoulos Reveals Plan to Run for Congress

Government
Comments
Jim Jordan Calls Out Corrupt Double Standard Within Obama Justice Department

Jim Jordan Calls Out Corrupt Double Standard Within Obama Justice Department

Government
Comments

Trump Meets With Chris Christie For Chief of Staff Gig

Government
comments

Congress Wants To Kill Protected Sea Lions For Eating Endangered Fish – Report

Government
comments

Trump: Mexico Paying for Wall “Has Never Changed”

Government
comments

Comments