Video: FBI Now Investigating Epstein's Death as a "Criminal Enterprise," Says BoP Director

The FBI is now treating Jeffrey Epstein’s death as a criminal matter, according to

Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer.

During a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sawyer said the FBI is probing the possibility of a “criminal enterprise” involved in Epstein’s death.

Sawyer was responding to a question from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) who asked if the FBI was probing both the possibilities of a “major malfunction” and a “criminal enterprise” that attributed to Epstein’s death.

Breaking Director of Federal Prisons admits that Epstein death is being investigated as criminal enterprise activity in other words murder pic.twitter.com/b3F6zB1eLR — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) November 19, 2019

“The FBI is involved [in both possibilities] and they are looking into a criminal enterprise,” Sawyer responded.

Despite popular opinion that Epstein was murdered, it’s likely that federal investigators will first pivot to a belief that a “criminal enterprise” helped Epstein commit suicide.

Although, given the extreme irregularities surrounding his death – and the fact that prominent forensic expert Michael Baden believes Epstein was “strangulated” – the case could still break open into a murder investigation.

Wow more Senators don't believe that Epstein killed himself pic.twitter.com/5DYyAeRGS8 — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 19, 2019

The fact that the FBI is now looking for signs of “criminal enterprise” – instead of just simply sweeping the matter under the rug – is unprecedented.



From Sept 11th, 2017, Alex Jones and Roger Stone break down the reports that President Trump is slowly being poisoned, isolated and controlled by his Deep State handlers with the help of General Kelley and General McMaster.

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!