FBI Obtained The Most Gun Related Background Checks On Black Friday EVER

The FBI received the most background check requests for gun purchases in a single day on Black Friday.

According to the FBI over 200,000 background check requests for guns were requested this year on Black Friday, which beat the previous single-day high of 185,713 on Black Friday 2016, USA Today reported.

The number comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a comprehensive review of the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System Wednesday in regards to the deadly Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting in early November which left 25 people dead.

The Sutherland Springs church shooter was former Air Force enlisted-man Devin Kelley, who under U.S. law should not have been able to purchase a firearm. Kelley was convicted of domestic violence against his former wife and stepson in 2012. He reportedly beat his wife during that incident and fractured his stepson’s skull.

The main focus of Sessions’s orders to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was to “work with the Department of Defense to identify and resolve any issues with the military’s reporting of convictions and other information relevant to determining prohibited person status under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g).”

Friday’s background check requests for gun purchases shows the number of guns attempted to be purchased in the U.S. is rising.

