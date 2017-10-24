What interest does the FBI have in planting fake bombs and staging false terrorist attacks?


Related Articles

Congress Officially Launches Probe Into Comey's Handling Of The Clinton Email Investigation

Congress Officially Launches Probe Into Comey’s Handling Of The Clinton Email Investigation

Government
Comments
Rand Paul Introduces Bill To Restrict Intelligence Agents' Snooping Powers

Rand Paul Introduces Bill To Restrict Intelligence Agents’ Snooping Powers

Government
Comments

Trump To Announce Tougher Caps, Vetting Rules For Migrants

Government
Comments

Gingrich: Hillary Clinton’s Russia Connection ‘Stunning’

Government
Comments

Maxine Waters And The Death Of The Democrat Party

Government
Comments

Comments