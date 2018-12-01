FBI Raids Home Of Whistleblower On Clinton Foundation, Lawyer Says

Image Credits: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images.

FBI agents raided the home of a recognized Department of Justice whistleblower who privately delivered documents pertaining to the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One to a government watchdog, according to the whistleblower’s attorney.

The Justice Department’s inspector general was informed that the documents show that federal officials failed to investigate potential criminal activity regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and Rosatom, the Russian company that purchased Uranium One, a document reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation alleges.

The delivered documents also show that then-FBI Director Robert Mueller failed to investigate allegations of criminal misconduct pertaining to Rosatom and to other Russian government entities attached to Uranium One, the document reviewed by TheDCNF alleges. Mueller is now the special counsel investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

“The bureau raided my client to seize what he legally gave Congress about the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One,” the whistleblower’s lawyer, Michael Socarras, told TheDCNF, noting that he considered the FBI’s raid to be an “outrageous disregard” of whistleblower protections.

Read more


Related Articles

Ted Cruz Predicts ‘Anger And Rage’ May Lead To Impeachment

Ted Cruz Predicts ‘Anger And Rage’ May Lead To Impeachment

U.S. News
Comments
Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

U.S. News
Comments

Google Debated Gaming Search Results to Bury Conservative Media

U.S. News
comments

Pickup Packed With 11 Passengers Crashes After Fleeing Border Patrol

U.S. News
comments

Ann Coulter: ‘Trump Will Be The Last Republican President’

U.S. News
comments

Comments