FBI Raids Puerto Rico Offices after Trump Hints at Corruption

FBI agents raided a building Tuesday in Puerto Rico’s capital city of San Juan that is home to municipal offices associated with the administration of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a vocal political opponent of President Trump’s.

“More than 10” but “less than 50” agents based on the Caribbean island arrived at the Municipal Tower at 9 a.m. ET and were still conducting the operation as of 2:30 p.m. when FBI spokesman for the U.S. territory, Carlos Osorio, spoke by phone with the Washington Examiner in the afternoon Tuesday. Osorio described the operation as “pretty big.”

RIGHT NOW:

The FBI is searching the municipal tower in San Juan, Puerto Rico

There is a search warrant but it’s sealed

The Mayor @CarmenYulinCruz tweeted: if someone has done something wrong, they must be subjected to due process & face the consequences

pic.twitter.com/gVvRqEMXLR — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 16, 2018

Agents were seen entering the Municipal Tower with dozens of empty boxes. The federal agents deployed to the third, fourth, 14th, and 15th floors of the 16-floor building, Osorio said. They were looking for any paper and electronic documents related to “corruption” inside the city administration’s purchasing and contracting departments.

Read more