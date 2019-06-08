FBI Releases Damning Hillary Clinton Email Docs Showing Server Info Found on Dark Web

The FBI released a trove of documents related to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, revealing among other things that information from her private server was found on the Dark Web.

The 427-page FBI report concluded that Romanian hacker “Guccifer” compromised Clinton’s server through colleague Sidney Blumenthal’s own server, and suggested that foreign actors like Russia possess copies of some information.

“The study found Guccifer used an anonymous server in Russia to carry out the ‘penetration’ and there was a ‘high possibility’ that Russian services monitored these servers and might have a copy,” the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

Additionally, the FBI found several Clinton documents on the Dark Web, the internet’s encrypted underground, which the bureau determined could be used as a “smoking gun” if it’s revealed the documents were “stripped” of their Top Secret classification.

From The Blaze:

Of most concern, an Excel spreadsheet with ‘targeting data’ from Clinton’s server was discovered on the Dark Web, a highly encrypted layer of the internet used by criminals and hackers. The notes call the document’s presence on the dark web a ‘major loss to the Intelligence Community.’

To make matters worse, the document in question was found stripped of its classification “collars,” which should have been the government’s highest level of classification: Top Secret.

“If it is determined by the by the FBI that this file ever was overtly classified, it will serve as a potential ‘smoking gun document,'” the notes say.

Notably, the FBI also admitted that all 37,000 of Clinton’s emails may have been stolen.

Read the FBI’s report below:

