FBI Releases Heavily Redacted Sandy Hook Investigation Docs

The Federal Bureau of Investigations’ records vault released a trove of documents Tuesday concerning their investigation into the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook elementary in Newtown, Conn.

Over 1,500 heavily redacted pages split into three parts – likely released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request – feature interviews with unknown individuals, official state and federal reports, numerous subpoenas and more.

In many cases entire pages are redacted, as others are also pointing out online.

Throughout unredacted portions of the docs, 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza is described as a loner tech-savvy high school dropout who enjoyed Japanese techno music and Manga, had an interest in weapons and was an experienced shooter.

“Adam was a functioning autistic with a personality disorder and was a recluse,” one unredacted sentence from the agency’s summary reads (pg 6, 1 of 3).

“Adam was diagnosed with Ashberger’s [sic] Syndrome, a form of autism, in approximately the 8th grade. He left high school in either the 9th or 10th grade, and essentially became a ‘recluse,’ shutting himself in his bedroom, playing video games all day,” one anonymous source reportedly told agents.

The documents also highlight the FBI’s investigations of numerous death threats to various businesses and Newtown residents from copycats pretending to be Lanza in the days and months following the incident.

