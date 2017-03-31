FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos of 9/11 Pentagon Crash

Last week, the FBI vault released dozens of photos from the infamous crash at the Pentagon on 9/11 – nearly 16 years after the incident.

The Pentagon crash has long been criticized by 9/11 investigators who claim insufficient evidence exists to prove that a Boeing 757 passenger jet impacted the West wall of the US intelligence center.

9-11 Pentagon Debris 1

9-11 Pentagon Debris 2

9-11 Pentagon Debris

9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response

9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response 2

9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response 3

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 1

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 2

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 3

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 4

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 5

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 6

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 7

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 8

9-11 Pentagon Exterior 09

9-11 Pentagon FBI 2

9-11 Pentagon FBI 3

9-11 Pentagon FBI 4

9-11 Pentagon FBI 5

9-11 Pentagon FBI Team

9-11 Pentagon Interior 12

9-11 Pentagon Interior 13

9-11 Pentagon Interior

9-11 Pentagon Overhead 1

9-11 Pentagon Overhead 2

9-11 Pentagon Overhead

Alex Jones went in-depth covering the controversy over the Pentagon crash in his 2007 documentary TerrorStorm.


Related Articles

MSM Airs Live "Racist" Hissy Fit On TV

MSM Airs Live “Racist” Hissy Fit On TV

Hot News
Comments
Twitter Silences Another Prominent Trump Supporter As Censorship Escalates

Twitter Silences Another Prominent Trump Supporter As Censorship Escalates

Hot News
Comments

Assange’s Safe Haven at Risk

Hot News
Comments

Planned Ann Coulter Visit To UC Berkeley Has Organizers Fearing Another Backlash

Hot News
Comments

Ivanka Trump to Become Official White House Employee

Hot News
Comments

Comments