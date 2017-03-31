FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos of 9/11 Pentagon Crash

Last week, the FBI vault released dozens of photos from the infamous crash at the Pentagon on 9/11 – nearly 16 years after the incident.
The Pentagon crash has long been criticized by 9/11 investigators who claim insufficient evidence exists to prove that a Boeing 757 passenger jet impacted the West wall of the US intelligence center.
9-11 Pentagon Debris 1
9-11 Pentagon Debris 2
9-11 Pentagon Debris
9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response
9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response 2
9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response 3
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 1
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 2
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 3
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 4
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 5
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 6
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 7
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 8
9-11 Pentagon Exterior 09
9-11 Pentagon FBI 2
9-11 Pentagon FBI 3
9-11 Pentagon FBI 4
9-11 Pentagon FBI 5
9-11 Pentagon FBI Team
9-11 Pentagon Interior 12
9-11 Pentagon Interior 13
9-11 Pentagon Interior
9-11 Pentagon Overhead 1
9-11 Pentagon Overhead 2
9-11 Pentagon Overhead
Alex Jones went in-depth covering the controversy over the Pentagon crash in his 2007 documentary TerrorStorm.