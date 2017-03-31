FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos of 9/11 Pentagon Crash

Last week, the FBI vault released dozens of photos from the infamous crash at the Pentagon on 9/11 – nearly 16 years after the incident.

The Pentagon crash has long been criticized by 9/11 investigators who claim insufficient evidence exists to prove that a Boeing 757 passenger jet impacted the West wall of the US intelligence center.

9-11 Pentagon Debris 1



9-11 Pentagon Debris 2



9-11 Pentagon Debris



9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response



9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response 2



9-11 Pentagon Emergency Response 3



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 1



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 2



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 3



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 4



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 5



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 6



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 7



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 8



9-11 Pentagon Exterior 09



9-11 Pentagon FBI 2



9-11 Pentagon FBI 3



9-11 Pentagon FBI 4



9-11 Pentagon FBI 5



9-11 Pentagon FBI Team



9-11 Pentagon Interior 12



9-11 Pentagon Interior 13



9-11 Pentagon Interior



9-11 Pentagon Overhead 1



9-11 Pentagon Overhead 2



9-11 Pentagon Overhead



Alex Jones went in-depth covering the controversy over the Pentagon crash in his 2007 documentary TerrorStorm.

