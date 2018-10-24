FBI Releases Statement on Investigation into 'Suspicious Packages'

Image Credits: Adam Quirk FBI/flickr.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a statement Wednesday on its investigation into suspicious packages containing suspected explosive devices.

The packages, which were sent to numerous left-leaning individuals including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are in the process of being sent for analysis to an FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

Describing the investigation as one of “the highest priority,”  FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined the agency’s plans for dealing with the apparent threat.

“We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages,” Wray said. “We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.”

Among its findings, the FBI noted that each package was mailed in “manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior.”

“The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps,” the statement said. “All packages had a return address of ‘DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ’ [sic] in Florida.”

The full list of recipients so far includes billionaire George Soros, Clinton, Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

“The package addressed to former Attorney General Holder did not reach its intended destination, but was rerouted to the return address in Florida,” the FBI noted.

The FBI also called on the public to remain vigilant as it remains “possible that additional packages were mailed to other locations.”

“The FBI advises the public to remain vigilant and not touch, move or handle any suspicious or unknown packages,” the statement concluded.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

While the FBI statement does not discuss the alleged bombs themselves, one Twitter user noted that an ISIS flag appears to be present on the device sent to Brennan at CNN’s New York City studio.

Jeff Seldon, national security correspondent for Voice of America, notes, however, that officials say there is no evidence thus far connecting the plot to international terror.

