Comey’s #2, Andrew McCabe, now acting FBI Director, is facing 3 separate federal inquiries for sexual discrimination and subsequent retaliation against the complainant for violation of the Hatch Act in campaigning as an FBI official for his wife as well as ethics violations on campaign payments to his wife.

There may be more complaints as Gov. Terry McAuliffe donated $700,000 to McCabe’s wife campaign while McAuliffe (and Hillary Clinton) were under investigation by McCabe.

Also, the illegal, warrantless searches and subsequent leaks regarding Gen. Flynn may have been retaliation against Flynn for his intervening on behalf of the woman who accused McCabe of sexual discrimination.