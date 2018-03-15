FBI Testimony: Obama DOJ Ordered 500K Fugitives Purged From Background Check Database

Image Credits: thejusticedept, instagram.

While Democrats throw tantrums over who should and shouldn’t have guns, it seems the Obama administration was pretty adept at getting weapons into the hands of some people.

Acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich confirmed that it was a decision made under the direction of the Obama administration that led to more than half a million fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants to have their names removed from a national database.

The interpretation of a “fugitive from justice” to refer to wanted people who have crossed state lines was determined by former President Obama’s Justice Department which directed the FBI to drop more than 500,000 names from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Read more


Related Articles

DOJ Considering Criminal Charges Against McCabe And The Clinton Crime Network

DOJ Considering Criminal Charges Against McCabe And The Clinton Crime Network

Government
Comments
Obama DOJ Deleted 500,000 Fugitives Form Background Check Database

Obama DOJ Deleted 500,000 Fugitives Form Background Check Database

Government
Comments

Miami officials challenge law barring city from enacting gun laws

Government
Comments

BUCHANAN: Is the GOP Staring At Another 1930?

Government
Comments

Pelosi: Trump’s Proposed Border Wall Is Too High, ‘Obnoxious’ In a Civilized Society

Government
Comments

Comments