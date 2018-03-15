FBI Testimony: Obama DOJ Ordered 500K Fugitives Purged From Background Check Database

While Democrats throw tantrums over who should and shouldn’t have guns, it seems the Obama administration was pretty adept at getting weapons into the hands of some people.

Acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich confirmed that it was a decision made under the direction of the Obama administration that led to more than half a million fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants to have their names removed from a national database.

The interpretation of a “fugitive from justice” to refer to wanted people who have crossed state lines was determined by former President Obama’s Justice Department which directed the FBI to drop more than 500,000 names from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

