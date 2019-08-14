FBI to Assist in Portland as City Braces for Antifa Attacks on Patriot Rally

Image Credits: Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Portland, Ore., is gearing up for a set of dueling rallies this weekend that is expected to bring an informal coalition of right-wing groups — some of which have been decried as white nationalists and white supremacists — and so-called anti-fascists, who have violently opposed these right-wing demonstrators.

Portland’s so-called “Antifa” members have issued an online call to followers to turn out to “defend Portland from a far-Right attack.”

Kainoa Little/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Portland’s Rose City Antifa, the nation’s oldest active anti-fascist group, said violence against right-wing demonstrators is “exactly what should happen when the far-right attempts to invade our town.”

