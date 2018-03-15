FBI was ‘actively‘ monitoring teen jihadist in Florida who stabbed three people and did nothing

A 17-year-old Jihadist in Palm Beach Florida stabbed three people, killing one, over the weekend – BACKSTORY HERE.

Corey Johnson admitted to police he was inspired by ISIS and carrying out the attacks on behalf of Islam. Yesterday local, state and FBI officials also admitted that he was “on their radar“, uh huh.

Well, you’re likely not going to believe how extensive their radar contact and monitoring was.

As an example: they were mirroring his social media in real time; they knew he had contacts with ISIS; they knew he was behind international threats; the FBI was ‘actively‘ monitoring him; and all the officials met several times to discuss the likelihood his unstable behavior might lead to much worse. But they didn’t want to take action, because he was a minor, and preferred “redirection” or diversionary programs to change his behavior.

FLORIDA – […] In January 2017, several local law-enforcement agencies and the FBI came together with the staff at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, where he was a student at the time. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received information that Johnson supported the terrorist organization ISIS and had reached out to the group online, expressing his desire to join them.

A sheriff’s detective interviewed Johnson for a mental-health assessment and said the teen sympathized with terrorist organizations, the report said.

Palm Beach County School District Police said that during middle school, Johnson made anti-Semitic and anti-homosexual statements. He also said he had similar beliefs to the KKK. School police said they received information that Johnson “has violent tendencies,” “has spoken about inappropriate places to bomb” and “is a White Supremacist.” […] After the meeting, the FBI told Jupiter police that a counter-intelligence agency in Europe investigated Johnson’s connection to several threats made on Instagram to McAuley Catholic High School in Doncaster, England. Though the report does not say what the threats were, authorities said they “were so severe in nature that up to 100 students were removed from the school fearing some kind of attack.” British news outlets reported that in October 2016, a threat posted on Instagram stated “we will kill every single infidel student at this school.” […] law enforcement monitored Johnson’s movements and his social-media accounts, and interviewed his family. Authorities noted his Facebook account had the image of a swastika as its profile picture. Initially, the FBI did not want to charge Johnson because he was a juvenile and “believed a redirection approach would be the most beneficial regarding his conduct.” So in March 2017, the FBI got consent to “mirror” Johnson’s computer activity. Additionally, they spoke with the teen —who denied any affiliation with ISIS — and told him “to cease all social media activities related to ISIS and any other terrorist organization” and have no further contact with the Catholic high school in England, the report said.