FBI's McCabe Has a 'Scheduling Conflict,' Will Not Testify On Tuesday

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was reportedly scheduled to testify behind closed doors in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, will instead meet next week due to a “scheduling error,” Department of Justice officials told Fox News.

McCabe’s testimony was likely to, at least in part, focus on Peter Strzok’s role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Strzok is a former deputy to the assistant director at the FBI who was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s staff after Mueller learned Strzok had exchanged anti-Trump texts with a colleague.

Read more