FBI's Strzok: 'Trump is a f***ing idiot'; Trump supporters 'real scary'

Fox News and other media outlets say they have obtained text messages exchanged between two FBI agents, one of whom — Peter Strzok — was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation and reassigned to the FBI’s Human Resources department, reportedly because of his anti-Trump bias.

The messages attributed to Strzok and Lisa Page, with whom he reportedly was having an affair, show the depth of Strzok’s disdain not only for Trump but for the Trump supporters he met in a “southern Virginia Walmart.” “It’s real scary down here,” he texted to Page on August 26, 2016.

The hundreds of text messages were turned over to the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday night, hours before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is scheduled to testify before that same committee on Wednesday. Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel in May, and Mueller then included various Hillary Clinton supporters on his team.

Mueller reportedly removed Strzok from the team in July when the Justice Department’s inspector general came across Strzok’s and Page’s text messages.

Strzok is the FBI agent who interviewed Hillary Clinton about her emails, but not under oath. He’s also said to be the agent who pressed former FBI Director James Comey to soften the language in his July 5 statement exonerating Clinton. (Comey ended up saying that Clinton was “extremely careless” instead of “grossly negligent.”)

