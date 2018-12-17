FCC Eyes State Internet Tax

The Federal Communications Commission is weighing model state legislation to tax broadband service providers.

Documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon indicate that the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee has advanced model state legislation for the establishment of Rural Broadband Deployment Assistance Funds.

As written, the legislation aims to increase “private sector investments” in “low population density or high cost” areas by mandating that “broadband dependent services” contribute an “equitable and non-discriminatory amount” to these funds. The controversy revolves around whether or not this constitutes a new tax on companies and services relying on the internet.

