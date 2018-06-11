FCC Wants a "Market-Based Approach" for Internet

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai touted a return to past policies Monday morning as net neutrality regulations end.

Mr. Pai said this new approach is actually more like the policy set in place by former President Bill Clinton. The current FCC chairman explained that like Mr. Clinton, he aimed to adopt a more market-based approach rather than a “slow-moving utility.”

The FCC named the order “Restoring Internet Freedom,” and believes that deregulating the internet will be better for consumers in the long run.

