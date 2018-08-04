"F*ck The Police": NYT's Newest Hire Also Hates Cops And Men... And The New York Times

The New York Times‘ newest editorial board member, Sarah Jeong, was outed as a bigot yesterday after dozens of tweets from less than four years ago were unearthed, revealing extreme hatred of white people

The Times, in response, claimed to have known about the tweets – and said they were simply Jeong imitating racists.

“Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers.” -NYT

Except this was quickly dispelled after several tweets of Jeong’s in which she drops casual bigotry such as “fuck white women” out of the blue were caught by other Twitter users.

Now, as the Daily Caller‘s Amber Athey reports, Jeong’s Twitter history also reveals hatred of cops and men.

The NYT claimed that Jeong was “imitating” the behavior of people who harassed her online, but this does not explain why she was tweeting “fuck the police” and encouraging people to “kill all men.”

A search for “cops” and “police” on Jeong’s Twitter reveals an extensive history of anti-cop sentiment and a lack of sympathy for police who are injured on the job.

In one tweet from 2014 she wrote, “let me know when a cop gets killed by a rock or molotov cocktail or a stray shard of glass from a precious precious window.

“Cops are assholes,” she said in 2015.

“If we’re talking big sweeping bans on shit that kills people, why don’t we ever ever ever ever talk about banning the police?” a tweet from 2016 asserts. –Daily Caller

Jeong also fantasized about killing men, joking that even if only “bad men” were killed, it would still include all men.

It all makes perfect sense, right?

She also hates… the New York Times?

As Breitbart‘s Allum Bokhari noted on Friday, Jeong also has a history of trashing her new employer and several NYT columnists!

Of course, the MSM is already starting to cover for Jeong – as evidenced by journalist Tim Pool‘s observation that the BBC “stealth edited” an article to change the word “racist” to “inflammatory” without noting the update:

The BBC also added quotation marks to the phrase “Racist Tweets” to suggest they aren’t actually racist.

Nothing to see here folks, just the NYT hiring and then defending a bigot who openly hates white people, men and cops. Of course, the Times also said of ABC’s decision to cancel Roseanne: “The network’s decision to cancel “Roseanne” over a racist comment will cost it. But when people decide to let racism slide, it costs the rest of us.” 

Unless it’s one of their own… 


