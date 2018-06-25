FDA Approves Country’s First Medicine Made from Marijuana

Image Credits: gwpharm.com.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the country’s first drug derived from marijuana, a medication that treats two rare and devastating forms of epilepsy.

The drug, GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex, is made of cannabidiol, or CBD, a component of marijuana that does not give users a high. It is given as an oil, and in clinical trials, it was shown to reduce the number of seizures by about 40 percent in patients with Dravet or Lennox-Gastaut syndromes.

“This approval serves as a reminder that advancing sound development programs that properly evaluate active ingredients contained in marijuana can lead to important medical therapies,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. “And, the FDA is committed to this kind of careful scientific research and drug development.”

Read more


Related Articles

"Plus-Size" Culture Normalizes Obesity - Study

“Plus-Size” Culture Normalizes Obesity – Study

Health
Comments
"Drinkable" Electronic Sensors Track Cancer Growth

“Drinkable” Electronic Sensors Track Cancer Growth

Health
Comments

Herpes Linked to Alzheimer’s

Health
Comments

Prosthetic “Feels Pain” Using Electronic Skin

Health
Comments

Debunking Vaccine Maker’s Herd Immunity Myth

Health
Comments

Comments