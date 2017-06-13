FDA delaying overhaul of nutrition labels

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is delaying an Obama-era rule to require manufacturers to update nutritional facts labels on processed foods.

The Food and Drug Administration said it has determined that manufactures need additional time beyond the July 26, 2018 compliance date to complete and print new labels for their products.

“The framework for the extension will be guided by the desire to give industry more time and decrease costs, balanced with the importance of minimizing the transition period during which consumers will see both the old and the new versions of the label in the marketplace,” the agency said in an update on its website.

“The FDA will provide details of the extension through a Federal Register Notice at a later time.”

