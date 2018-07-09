FDA: 'Explosive Diarrhea' Caused By Parasites In Del Monte Veggies

Over 200 people have been infected by parasites found in Del Monte vegetable trays according to the CDC.

The cyclospora parasite has caused 212 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection, as of July 5th.

Retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin recalled the veggie trays June 15 due to the multistate outbreak.

CBS Chicago reports, “Health officials are warning that people who develop cyclosporiasis can experience ‘frequent, sometimes explosive’ diarrhea.”

Ryan Osterholm of the Pritzker Hageman Law Firm, who has been dealing with cyclospora-related cases for months, says, “If you are not treated with this very specific antibiotic for cyclospora you generally will remain sick.”

Seven people have been hospitalized from the outbreak, but no deaths have been linked to the vegetable trays.