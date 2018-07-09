FDA: 'Explosive Diarrhea' Caused By Parasites In Del Monte Veggies

Image Credits: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Flickr.

Over 200 people have been infected by parasites found in Del Monte vegetable trays according to the CDC.

The cyclospora parasite has caused 212 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection, as of July 5th.

Retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin recalled the veggie trays June 15 due to the multistate outbreak.

CBS Chicago reports, “Health officials are warning that people who develop cyclosporiasis can experience ‘frequent, sometimes explosive’ diarrhea.”

Ryan Osterholm of the Pritzker Hageman Law Firm, who has been dealing with cyclospora-related cases for months, says, “If you are not treated with this very specific antibiotic for cyclospora you generally will remain sick.”

Seven people have been hospitalized from the outbreak, but no deaths have been linked to the vegetable trays.


Related Articles

Sex addiction IS a mental-health disorder, declares World Health Organization and treatment

Sex addiction IS a mental-health disorder, declares World Health Organization and treatment

Health
Comments
Fresh Crab Meat From Venezuela Could Cause Infection, Health Department Says

Fresh Crab Meat From Venezuela Could Cause Infection, Health Department Says

Health
Comments

Frequent Fast Food Raises Risk of Deadly Asthma – Study

Health
Comments

BEWARE: Heart Drugs & Scientific Studies

Health
Comments

Pfizer hikes prices on 100 drugs

Health
Comments

Comments