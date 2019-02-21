FDA Threatens to Enforce Mandatory Vaccination Laws Countrywide

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, warned Tuesday that the agency might have to step in and override state laws allowing unvaccinated children to attend public schools.

This would be a major move considering nearly every state grants religious exemptions and 17 states allow philosophical exemptions.

“Some states are engaging in such wide exemptions that they’re creating the opportunity for outbreaks on a scale that is going to have national implications,” Gottlieb said in an interview with CNN.

If “certain states continue down the path that they’re on, I think they’re going to force the hand of the federal health agencies,” he continued.

The threat comes as mainstream media hypes measles outbreaks and continually blames “anti-vaxxers” for the spread of the infectious disease.

Gottlieb looks to eliminate all religious and philosophical exemptions as he is reportedly, “deeply skeptical” of anything other than a medical exemption.

“You could mandate certain rules about what is and isn’t permissible when it comes to allowing people to have exemptions,” Gottlieb explained.

While politicians move to force vaccinations on the public, social media giants and big tech internet censors are purging anti-vaccine content.

On Wednesday, top social media site Pinterest announced a ban on any vaccine-related searches whatsoever.

The Hill writes:

Pinterest has blocked all vaccine-related searches on the social media platform in an effort to combat the “misleading content” of the anti-vaccination movement, a spokesperson said Wednesday. Speaking in an appearance on CNBC, a spokesman for the online pinboard said it implemented the ban on the searches until it can come up with a more permanent strategy to tackle content attempting to discredit vaccinations.

Now, Facebook is the next social media giant being pressured to take down vaccination pages and articles as seen in the NBC piece below.

