Fear of Discomfort Driving Virus Hysteria

When our ancestors dealt with pandemics, instincts designed for our survival were still intact. After being kept in artificial habitats for so long, humans have lost touch.

Even amidst the current crisis, we now live in more comfort than any of our ancestors could have possibly imagined.

What was the first thing that was hoarded en masse when facing lockdowns? Toilet paper.

Food is delivered to our doors – by robots in some places – when we used to hunt for it. The lights still come on when you flick the switch, when we used to gather wood and light a fire. We binge watch netflix through the internet, when we used to spend free time connecting with other humans.

Most humans – who are every day drawn further and further into the digital world – now have a deep fear of discomfort.

Prescriptions for antidepressants in the western world were already sky high prior to Coronavirus. Now, prescriptions have spiked 86% during the lockdown.

We are told to isolate ourselves in climate-controlled houses and deprive ourselves of nature, exercise and sunlight while “interacting” with the outside world through screens. Images of humans gathered in large groups is now being projected as a fearful sight.

Modern civilization should by no means be disregarded, but going forward we need to cultivate the grit that brought us to this point.

We need to change our culture to again value liberty, self-reliance, and pursue a potential future in space exploration to rekindle the spirit of mankind.

If we allow a scientific dictatorship to mold us at its will, we are finished.

“All America lies at the end of the wilderness road, and our past is not a dead past, but still lives in us. Our forefathers had civilization inside themselves, the wild outside. We live in the civilization they created, but within us the wilderness still lingers. What they dreamed, we live, and what they lived, we dream.” – T.K. Whipple



