Fearful Immigrants Offered Anti-Deportation Training

Image Credits: Public domain.

Don’t open the front door if immigration officials knock.

If you are taken into custody, tell them your name and nothing else. Definitely don’t sign anything.

That is some of the advice being given in New York City and around the country at training sessions, put on by advocacy organizations, aimed at helping immigrants living in the country illegally get in as little trouble as possible if they encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Called “know your rights” training, the sessions have been pushed by some groups as a way to prepare for a possible crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump. Similar trainings are scheduled in New Mexico and El Paso.

