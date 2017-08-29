Fearing Antifa ‘Mayhem,’ Berkeley Mayor Wants ‘Free Speech Week’ Canceled for UC Conservatives

Berkeley, Calif. Mayor Jesse Arreguin wants the University of California-Berkeley to cancel a “Free Speech Week” event that campus conservatives have planned, fearing more “mayhem” from “antifa” fighters.

A rally on Sunday turned violent when left-wing protesters attacked supporters of President Donald Trump and other conservatives.

Now, Arreguin does not want the “Free Speech Week” event put on by the campus group Berkeley Patriot to meet, arguing their events invited the trouble that has affected the city, the San Francisco Chronicle reports:

