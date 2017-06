Anger over the Grenfell Tower disaster could lead to riots on the streets, it has been claimed.

The horrific fire, which has left at least 30 people dead, has left the local community angry and frustrated.

Politicians including Sadiq Khan have been heckled at the scene and locals even shouted “where are you going?” as the Queen and Prince William left the site today.

And hundreds of people are expected to attend a ‘justice’ rally in central London tonight.

