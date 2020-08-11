FEC Commissioner: "Substantial Chance" We Won't Know Winner On Election Night

Authored by Ben Wilson via SaraACarter.com,

Shocking remarks made by the Federal Elections Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub on Monday confirmed many Americans’ fears about mail-in ballots: the winner likely won’t be declared on election night — and she said “this is okay” that we may have delayed results.

“Let me just tell everybody, we’re all going to need to take a deep breath and be patient this year,” Weintraub said on CNN Monday morning.

“There’s a substantial chance we are not going to know on election night what the results are.”

There’s “a substantial chance” that the results won’t be out on election night, says Federal Election Commission’s Ellen Weintraub. “If it takes a little bit longer to count all the votes accurately, that’s what we need to do in order to ensure that everyone’s vote counts.” pic.twitter.com/mNdwuzjvyt — New Day (@NewDay) August 10, 2020

She made it clear: just take a deep breath and be patient and let the government decide if Donald J. Trump won reelection – what could go wrong?

Weintraub dismissed the President’s concerns about mail-in voting, despite previous issues and indictments surrounding voter fraud with this form of voting.

Her admission about not knowing results – especially the Presidency and other races “that are important to people” – should come as a concern to voters.

She did not provide a deadline for when results would be known.

The Commissioner also warned Americans against believing everything they read on the internet and to be vigilant of the content they share and to know that it could be false information produced by Russian or other foreign actors.

