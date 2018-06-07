FEC Dem who Targeted Drudge Admits Agency Biased Against Republicans

A former Democratic chair of the Federal Election Commission who repeatedly rejected charges she was targeting Republicans and conservative websites like the Drudge Report has admitted that the agency has an anti-GOP bias.

Ann Ravel, now a lecturer at the University of California Berkeley Law School, told an alumni magazine that the FEC has taken cases biased against the Republicans.

Q: Where do the cases that come before the FEC come from? Is there any possibility that they could be in some way biased against Republicans?

Ravel: Absolutely. The cases have come primarily from watchdog groups, and most of those groups are on the liberal side.

In fact, during one period when Ravel was on the FEC, the complaints against Republicans were about three for every one against Democrats.

