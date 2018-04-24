FEC Records Show Clinton Campaign Laundered $84 Million

A federal lawsuit filed by a pro-Trump PAC against the DNC and Clinton campaign has provided evidence confirming that the Clinton campaign knowingly violated federal campaign limits.

The lawsuit, filed in a DC district court by pro-Trump PAC Committee to Defend the President, presents detailed Federal Election Commission filings showing that state Democrat committees exploited a loophole allowing pooled funds from major Democratic donors to be transferred outside the states directly to the DNC and Clinton campaign.

According to attorney Dan Backer, there was “extensive evidence in the Democrats’ own FEC reports, when coupled with their own public statements that demonstrated massive straw man contributions papered through the state parties, to the DNC, and then directly to Clinton’s campaign — in clear violation of federal campaign-finance law.”

The documents show that Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and 32 state Democrat committees established the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) in 2016 to accept contributions from large donors.

“To comply with campaign finance law, the HVF needed to transfer the donations to the specified recipients, whether the Clinton campaign, down-ticket Democrats, the DNC, or state committees,” the Federalist reported.

“FEC records, however, show several large contributions reported as received by the HVF and the same amount on the same day (or occasionally the following day) recorded as received by the DNC from a state Democratic committee, but without the state Democratic committee ever reporting the contribution.”

Of the contributions state Democrat parties reported as received from the HVF, 99 percent ended up at the Clinton-controlled DNC, and most of those funds went to pay off its debt accumulated by former President Obama, according to former DNC Chair Donna Brazile.

“Obama left the party $24 million in debt – $15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign and had been paying that off very slowly,” she wrote in her book Hacks. “Obama’s campaign was not scheduled to pay it off until 2016. Hillary for America and the Hillary Victory Fund had taken care of 80 percent of the remaining debt in 2016, about $10 million, and had placed the DNC on an allowance.”

Additionally, it was the Clinton campaign who ultimately decided how the money was used, not the state Democrat committees.

“While state party officials were made aware that Clinton’s campaign would control the movement of the funds between participating committees, one operative who has relationships with multiple state parties said that some of their officials have complained that they weren’t notified of the transfers into and out of their accounts until after the fact,” Politico reported in 2016.

“Particularly the parties in states that are not competitive, they worry that the DNC won’t let them keep any of the money, but the historical reality is that they wouldn’t have gotten the money anyway,” the operative said.

What’s also shocking is the way the corporate media ignores these revelations.

They’re much more content reporting on porn star Stormy Daniels while mounds of concrete evidence continue to pile up showing the Clinton campaign illegally laundered millions to rescue the DNC and finance her campaign.

View the lawsuit below:

