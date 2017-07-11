FEC Targets Infowars, Drudge, Breitbart

Democrats on the Federal Elections Commission are directly challenging the First Amendment rights of Infowars, the Drudge Report and Breitbart by threatening to investigate their “editorial decisions.”

Their gameplay could include subpoenas targeting the day-to-day operations of each outlet.

“It’s pretty easy to see how this quickly becomes an inquisition into conservative media outlets,” an elections laws expert said to the Washington Examiner. “Commissioner Weintraub appears to be laying the groundwork to subpoena people at Breitbart, Drudge, and Infowars – maybe even Matt Drudge and Alex Jones themselves.”

This is a clear attack on the free press protected by the First Amendment, and it stems from the wider witch hunt into “Russian collusion” that CNN’s very own Van Jones admitted was a “nothing burger.”

The FEC plan has two objectives: kill competition to the mainstream, anti-Trump media and provide a convenient – albeit fake – excuse as to why Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election that absolves establishment Democrats of blame.

But the reason the Democrats lost the White House is simple: their national party has been drifting away from its voting base to embrace globalism which tramples the livelihoods of working-class Americans.

It’s not surprising then that Donald Trump and his ‘Americans First’ platform won rust belt states which haven’t voted Republican in decades.

“We’re going to be a regional party that fails to get into the majority, and fails to do things on behalf of those working class people that were the backbone of the Democratic Party for so long,” warned Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

