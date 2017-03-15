Fed raises interest rates .25 points

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates .25 points, the central bank’s first hike since December 2016.

Onlookers widely expected the central bank to raise rates Wednesday. Senior Fed officials, including Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen, had hinted toward the rate hike throughout March.

“At our meeting later this month, the committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate,” Yellen said last week during a speech in Chicago.

Bank officials said the time was right to raise rates with inflation and unemployment close to Fed’s targets of 2 percent and roughly 4.5 percent, respectively.

Read more


Related Articles

Natural Gas Prices Could Plunge Below $2

Natural Gas Prices Could Plunge Below $2

Economy
Comments
"Something Snapped": US Department Store Sales Crash Most On Record

“Something Snapped”: US Department Store Sales Crash Most On Record

Economy
Comments

Monetary Showdown: European Version

Economy
Comments

How Central Banks Enable the Money-Creation Process

Economy
Comments

Fed may have to Accelerate Rate Rises to Accommodate Trump Policies: ECB’s Visco

Economy
Comments

Comments