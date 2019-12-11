Fed Up: Top Twitter Hashtag Declares "YouTube Is Over"

Image Credits: NurPhoto | Getty.

Soon after YouTube announced new policies broadening their “hate speech” ban and extending their powers to ban and demonetize channels for “harassment,” Twitter users pushed the hashtag #youtubeisoverparty to the top of the site’s trending section.

“We will no longer allow content that maliciously insults someone based on protected attributes such as their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation,” YouTube Vice President & Global Head of Trust & Safety Matt Halprin announced in a company statement released Wednesday.

Conservative activist Ben Shapiro criticized the new guidelines as “insanely vague,” telling Fox News, “Read in the most charitable way, this could simply be attempting to get rid of Nazi content, for example. But the language is far too broad to be restricted this way.”

Founder of the #WalkAway campaign and frequent Infowars guest Brandon Straka told Fox, “Though targeted harassment and bullying is something all people should be able to agree has no place in the arena of public discourse, sadly this ideal is rarely upheld when conservative opinions are being targeted by leftist bullying and harassment.”

After The Alex Jones Show and other Infowars programs and personalities were banned by Apple, Facebook, Spotify & YouTube last year, not many people stood up for their right to free speech.

Additionally, Infowars and other freedom-minded outlets warned the censorship agenda wouldn’t stop there.

Now, it appears YouTube is set to begin purging and demonetizing accounts and videos en masse.

Thankfully, Infowars saw the fall of YouTube coming and started their own video platform called Banned.video.

Check out the backlash YouTube received on Twitter, another anti-free speech platform who clearly holds a bias against conservatives.

Watch conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder’s reaction to the new policies below:

