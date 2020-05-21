Fed Using Pandemic To Shift Power To Wall Street: American Countdown

Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down how Wall Street and big corporations are laughing all the way to the bank with their hundreds of trillions in bailout money from the private, run-for-profit Federal Reserve; meanwhile, small businesses and America’s middle class are being eviscerated. Entrepreneur Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) joins the program tonight. You don’t want to miss this Thursday broadcast of American Countdown!

You can also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9 PM CST every Monday-Thursday. Spread the word so others can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

Fed Using Pandemic To Shift Power To Wall Street https://t.co/WA3SAEs22T — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) May 22, 2020

Save 30 to 60% off our best-selling products to boost yourself and loved ones while funding the infowar!