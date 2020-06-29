Federal Chief Judge Cancels Himself; Called Black Official ‘Street-smart’

Image Credits: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty Images.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney has stepped down as Chief Judge of the Central District of California because he complimented a black court official for being “street-smart.”

Carney will remain a judge, but will yield his senior post as leader of the country’s largest federal court jurisdiction.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that Carney, a George W. Bush appointee, had attempted to praise court executive and clerk Kiry K. Gray, who has worked for the court for 35 years.

Carney was addressing a webinar organized by the local bar association, and commented on the vandalism of courthouses by the Black Lives Matter movement:

Read More

Our nutrient-dense formula, Vasobeet, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Fed Manipulating Corporate Bond Market

Fed Manipulating Corporate Bond Market

Government
Comments
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Challenge to Trump Border Wall

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Challenge to Trump Border Wall

Government
Comments

Trump Bashes ‘Fake News NY Times’, Denies ‘Attacks on US Troops in Afghanistan by Russians’

Government
comments

Peter Strzok Bragged About Using Logan Act Against General Flynn, New Email Shows

Government
comments

Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Cowardly’ for Not Wearing Mask

Government
comments

Comments