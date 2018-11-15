Federal Court Says Clinton Must Answer More Questions About Her Emails

Image Credits: James Ledbetter / Flickr.

A federal court is compelling former secretary of state Hillary Clinton to respond to further questions — under oath — about her notorious emails.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan issued the ruling Wednesday in response to a lawsuit from Judicial Watch, the conservative research and investigative group that has long had its sights on both of the Clintons.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton was jubilant about the decision in a Thursday morning tweet: “Breaking: Court rules late today Hillary Clinton must answer more email questions — including key [questions] about the setting up of her email system.”

