Federal court strikes down DC anti-concealed carry law

Image Credits: Dara Holsters / Flickr.

A federal appeals court reportedly ruled on Tuesday that a Washington, D.C., law requiring people to prove they have “proper reason” for a concealed-carry gun permit is unconstitutional.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the law, which requires people to show “proper reason to fear injury” in order to carry a firearm, is unconstitutional and a violation of D.C. residents’ Second Amendment rights.

According to the law, acceptable reasons to get a permit included jobs that required employees to protect valuables or if an individual had been threatened.

The court’s divided three-judge panel overruled several lower courts, which disagreed on the constitutionality of the law.

