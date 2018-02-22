Federal Government Begins To Replace Old Border Wall In California

The federal government began replacing sections of the old border wall in southern California Wednesday.

The construction is taking place in Calexico, Calif., on the border of Mexico and is the first wall contract granted under President Donald Trump, who campaigned on building a new wall on the U.S. border to stop the flow of illegal immigrants entering the country.

The new wall is one of the eight prototypes which stand tall in-between San Diego, Calif., and Tijuana, Mexico. The section being replaced in Calexico is reportedly over 2 miles long and will replace the old wall which was built in the 1990’s.

Construction on the eight types of border wall prototypes began in late September. All of the walls are between 18 and 30 feet high. Four are made of concrete and the others are made of an alternate material. The walls were expected to be completed within 30 days and appear to have reached that goal.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in late September that will allocate $1.6 billion towards Trump’s border wall, but the president needs around 18 billion dollars to fully build the new wall.