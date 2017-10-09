Federal Government Jobs Down 13,000 Under Trump

The number of people working for the federal government has declined by 13,000 in 2017, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, overall government employment in the United States increased by 7,000 as the number of people working at the state government level and the local government level both increased.

Meanwhile, the significant increase in manufacturing jobs that started last December halted in September as the nation lost 1,000 jobs in that sector.

