The federal government is green-lighting contracts to create human/mice chimeras with the purpose of redefining personhood. Meanwhile, the Democrats are gearing up a wave of investigations against Trump as a last political stand in light of the anticipated news that FBI Special Counsel Mueller will find no collusion between President Trump and Russia.
Sunday Show: Federal Government Signs Contracts To Create Human/Mice Hybrids As Dems Launch Massive Probe Campaign Against Trump
Image Credits: British Pest Control Association Follow/Flickr.