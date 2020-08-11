Federal Grand Juror Hoppy Heidelberg Exposes Oklahoma City Bombing False Flag Operation

From the Infowars Archives , this compilation of interviews over the years with Hoppy Heidelberg, former Federal Grand Juror for the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building court case in Oklahoma City, reveals why we still have a lot of work to do in draining the swamp.

Almost 20 years later, Hoppy continues to indict the Deep State, FBI, CIA, ATF, and many of the actors who to date have yet to be brought to justice.

