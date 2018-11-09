Federal judge blocks Keystone pipeline

Image Credits: Lucas Oleniuk / Contributor / Getty.

A federal judge blocked the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline Thursday, ruling that the Trump administration hadn’t justified changing President Obama’s earlier rulings.

Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for Montana, who was appointed by Mr. Obama, handed environmentalists a huge victory by saying Mr. Trump’s decision to sign the permit for the Canada-to-Texas pipeline shortly upon taking office did not have a sufficient basis.

According to a report in The Hill, Judge Morris said the State Department didn’t properly take into account the effects of global warming, the risk of oil spills and worldwide oil prices.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Dems Actively Trying to Steal Fla. Election - Report

Dems Actively Trying to Steal Fla. Election – Report

Government
Comments
Outgoing Sessions Takes Final Shot at Obama Legacy

Outgoing Sessions Takes Final Shot at Obama Legacy

Government
Comments

President moves to restrict asylum access at border

Government
Comments

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Broken Ribs After Fall

Government
Comments

Sessions Weighing Bid to Win Back Former Senate Seat

Government
Comments

Comments