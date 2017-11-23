Federal judge blocks new Texas abortion ban

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

A federal judge on Wednesday overturned a Texas ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a temporary injunction in August to block the ban on “dilation and evacuation abortions,” which was passed in respond to a Supreme Court decision that blocked the state from restricting abortion. Abortion providers challenged the ban in a lawsuit.

Wednesday’s ruling follows that injunction, sealing the deal on a major blow Texas Republicans, including the state’s governor, Greg Abbott.

Abortion rights have been a contentious issue in Texas, where lawmakers have made attempts to block funding for Planned Parenthood and shuttered more than half of the state’s abortion clinics.

