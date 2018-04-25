Federal judge blocks Trump admin's cuts to Planned Parenthood in teen pregnancy prevention case

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from cutting short grants awarded to Planned Parenthood through a federal teen pregnancy prevention program.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice issued a permanent injunction Tuesday evening preventing the administration from ending the grants two years earlier than originally planned, saying that doing so would cause public harm

“The Court determines that the public interest weighs in favor of Plaintiffs, as it would prevent harm to the community… and prevent loss of data regarding the effectiveness of teen pregnancy prevention,” Rice wrote.

Planned Parenthood sued the administration after it ended Teen Pregnancy Prevention grants for 81 organizations across the country last summer.

The grants were originally supposed to run through 2020, but the administration said the grants would end in 2018 instead, arguing that the program was ineffective.

