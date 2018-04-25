Federal Judge Upholds DACA, Orders DHS to Accept New Applicants

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end deportation protections for some young immigrants, saying the White House was “arbitrary and capricious” in moving to end the Obama-era DACA program.

In a blow to President Trump, who has long railed against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, U.S. District Judge John D. Bates for the District of Columbia said the Department of Homeland Security had failed to provide an adequate rationale for why the program is unlawful.

He said that the decision to rescind DACA must therefore be set aside, but he gave Homeland Security 90 days to “better explain its view” that DACA is illegal.

