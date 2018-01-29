Federal shutdown illustrates how Democrats prioritize lawbreakers over Americans

Federal workers and military families throughout the country breathed a sigh of relief as congressional Democrats and Republicans agreed to end the short-lived government shutdown, but the result was more of a delay than a solution. As we are likely to again be staring into the abyss of another shutdown in a few weeks, it’s worthwhile to examine what is really involved here and who is being hurt by it. The answers paint an unflattering picture of those who are all too happy to make Americans suffer for the benefit of those who have no legal right to be in the country.

By now most of us have seen the script the media plays with Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients: We are told that they are the best and brightest of America. High school valedictorians and gainfully employed workaholics.

While some in the DACA population may fit those descriptions, there are many others who are no longer children, and who are dependents rather than contributors. More importantly, they are all — to use a term that has been demonized but is still the correct legal terminology — illegal aliens. Appeals to emotionalism have blurred that distinction, but lost in the debate is the impact that government shutdowns have on American citizens, the people who are legally in the country and whom our political leaders were elected to serve.

